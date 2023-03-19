Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0717 on Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $80.16 million and $29.50 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00371065 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.04 or 0.26970295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.