LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

