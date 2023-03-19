LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 516,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,402. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $363.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

