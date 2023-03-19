Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $4.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LVLU. Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.
LVLU stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
