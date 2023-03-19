Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $4.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LVLU. Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.

LVLU stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

