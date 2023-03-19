Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.9 %
Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
