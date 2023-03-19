Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

