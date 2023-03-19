Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October accounts for 1.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Separately, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS XBOC opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

