Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

