Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 964,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 914,377 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of CCL opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

