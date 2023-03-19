Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

