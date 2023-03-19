Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $52.60 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.