MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Tops $1.93

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. MAGIC has a total market cap of $409.52 million and approximately $310.70 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00006835 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,271,176 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

