Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $33.61 million and $77,327.24 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00033426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00206257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,242.63 or 1.00168670 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000989 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $81,124.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

