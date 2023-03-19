Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

MANH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 441,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,882. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.02.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $2,222,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

