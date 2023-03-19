Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. 3,064,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

