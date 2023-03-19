Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

