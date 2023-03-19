Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 188 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,409,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

