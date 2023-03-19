Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 131,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

