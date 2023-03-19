Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $195,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,928. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

