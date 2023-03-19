McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,682 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

