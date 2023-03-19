McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,090 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,313,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.71 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

