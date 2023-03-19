McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications stock opened at $350.01 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $578.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.