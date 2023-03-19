McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $76,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

