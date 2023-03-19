McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVW opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

