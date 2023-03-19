McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

