McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $132,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KHC opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

