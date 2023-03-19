McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

