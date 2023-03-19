McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

