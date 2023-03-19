Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

MFIN opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

