Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Medallion Financial Price Performance
MFIN opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medallion Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.