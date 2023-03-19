Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $175.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

