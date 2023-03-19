Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRSN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 337,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.