Metahero Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.00 million and $662,465.87 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.91 or 0.01224619 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010231 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.48 or 0.01551667 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

