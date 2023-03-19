Metawar (METAWAR) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $90.67 million and approximately $13.48 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00362490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.68 or 0.26347009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00048813 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

