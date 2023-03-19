MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.81 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $133.81 million and $4.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $30.07 or 0.00106542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00201657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,209.70 or 0.99961166 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.29144644 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,966,355.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

