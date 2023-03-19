MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,077,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.