MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,077,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

