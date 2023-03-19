MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,077,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

