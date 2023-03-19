Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,455.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,381.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

