Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

