Mina Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Mina has a total market cap of $755.23 million and approximately $58.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,013,791,853 coins and its circulating supply is 870,016,996 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,013,617,612.8400393 with 869,790,484.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.8655453 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $68,718,380.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

