Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

