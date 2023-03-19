Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 895,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,929. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

