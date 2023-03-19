Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 1,084,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

