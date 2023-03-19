Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 80,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.05.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Stories

