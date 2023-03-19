Monero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87.80 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $155.94 or 0.00549443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $87.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,385.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00303503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00482168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,254,543 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

