MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Announces Earnings Results

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 1,061,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,799. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.