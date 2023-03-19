Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lessened by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,720. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.