Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.97 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $8.86 or 0.00031889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $58.94 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,716,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,654,603 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

