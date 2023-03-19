Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:MOS opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after buying an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

