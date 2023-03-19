Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $148.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

