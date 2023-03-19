MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MRC Global Price Performance

MRC stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.19. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 393,266 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 472,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 142,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

